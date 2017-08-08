New group pushes black women to get involved in politics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A group new to Louisville aims to get more black women into politics.



The National Congress of Black Women is kicking off its new chapter. The local movement started with a Facebook post asking if anyone was interested, and there were over 100 responses within a month.

The Congress' national director will be on hand tonight to name a leader for the new chapter. RaeShanda Johnson is an Army veteran and CEO of All is Fair in Love and Fashion, a worldwide fashion retailer.

The organization kickoff is being held at the Urban League at 6:00 p.m. on August 8.

