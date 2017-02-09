New call for Bevin's tax information following property tax questions

Governor Matt Bevin speaks during a press conference in 2016.(Photo: By Michael Clevenger, The Courier-Journal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Your taxes could be on the rise, but one lawmaker wants Governor Matt Bevin to reveal his income tax information before they agree to anything.

Governor Bevin suggested tax reform is on the horizon, and it will include increases to fund the pension crisis. But news this week that the Governor has yet to pay his 2016 state property tax is raising concern for those now in the minority.

WHAS11 News reached out to the governor's office regarding the latest demands and the property tax questions but his communication's director has not returned our request for comment.

One Kentucky House Democrat isn't holding back raising not only the issue of property taxes but another tax topic that raised more questions than answers on the campaign trail, Matt Bevin's income taxes.

"This is not going to be a tax neutral tax plan,” Governor Matt Bevin said during his State of the Commonwealth Address. “It's not. We can't afford for it to be. That's a straight up fact. We cannot pay off 8 times what we bring in if we simply reshuffle the deck.”

Governor Bevin issued the warning Wednesday night also saying that a special session is coming to address tax and pension reform.

"And I'm not talking nickel ante things, well this tax is going to move a penny here and this ones' going to go up a few cents a gallon here. None of this. These are things that may be part of the conversation but I'm talking about bringing every single sacred cow that people think can't be touched on the tax front and bringing them all out of the barn. And some of those sacred cows are going to be returned to the barn as sacred cows and some of them are going to be turned into hamburger,” said Bevin.

"Any way you cut it, whether you raise the rate or you take away an exemption, it's a tax increase and that's what I heard,” Representative Rick Rand said Thursday morning.

House Democrats controlled their body's side of budget debates for nearly a century until losing power last fall. Now they're in the minority.

While they gathered Thursday to outline their agenda for this legislative session, they were quizzed about the potential for tax reform.

Representative Rand, a Democrat from the 47th District, called tax discussions, “the toughest votes for any lawmaker”, with reforms requiring bipartisan relationships to pass.

Rand added that Governor Bevin has made no relationships with House Democrats.

Then Rand raised questions regarding the Governor's income taxes, which he would not release while running for Governor, and connecting his question to revelations this week that the Governor was late in paying his 2016 property taxes.

"I would call on the governor again to release his income taxes,” said Rand. “To let us know if he's paid his income taxes. And I would ask the Department of Revenue to let us know whether his income taxes have been filed, you know, because if you don't pay your property taxes on your home, on your home, then I think we need to know if the governor has paid his income taxes. And he should release his income taxes to see, as we enter into this very sensitive time with tax policy, see how it may affect him if it affects him any way personally.”

There's no date yet set on the special session. Right now there is no tax reform plan being floated in Frankfort. Republican leaders have told us that they're working on a proposal and the Governor could call a special session later this year.

(© 2017 WHAS)