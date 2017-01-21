Women's March: Celebrities marching and who's throwing the epic after-party

Beyonce, America Ferrera and Janelle Monae are supporting the Women's March on Washington.

The Women's March on Washington is drawing many equal rights activists to the nation's capitol one day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. While the Presidential Inaugural Committee has had a bumpy search for talent to perform at official events through the weekend, march organizers have been releasing A-list lineups of supporters, attendees and performers.

Here's the rundown of everything you need to know about the entertainment side of the march.

Who do I know that's planning to march?

Many famous names have joined the march. America Ferrera is serving as chairwoman, and is joined by Uzo Aduba, Cristela Alonzo, Patricia Arquette, Danielle Brooks, Cher, Lea DeLaria, Diane Guerrero, Danai Gurira, Chelsea Handler, Scarlett Johansson, Margo Jefferson, Angelique Kidjo, Padma Lakshmi, Stephanie March, Shantell Martin, Debra Messing, Frances McDormand, Julianne Moore, Hari Nef, Katy Perry, Monica Raymond, Amy Schumer, Yara Shahidi, Alia Sherif, Kara Walker, Olivia Wilde, Constance Wu and Zendaya.

Many will hit the streets of Washington, D.C., while others will be participating in various ways in other areas. Outlander star Caitriona Balfetweeted Thursday that she'll be marching in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday. Shahidi told USA TODAY on the People's Choice Awards red carpet that she'll be participating in L.A., where Rowan Blanchard will also be speaking. And Chelsea Handler will march on Main Street in Park City, Utah, where she'll be attending the Sundance Film Festival.

My daughter and I will be marching on Main Street at the Sundance Film Festival. Come march with us. 9am! A photo posted by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:17am PST

Who else is involved?

A long list of Hollywood names have pledged their support to the cause, from Amber Rose and Amber Tamblyn to Tracee Ellis Ross and TV on the Radio. See the full list here.

Ahead of the event, a few enterprising women (and men) made a short film chronicling the history of Planned Parenthood. Lena Dunham, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Mindy Kaling, Amy Schumer, Hari Nef, Constane Wu, Gina Rodriguez, JJ Abrams and Andrew Rannells collaborated on the project that you can watch here.

Beyoncè also posted a message to Facebook Wednesday promoting the cause.

"Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists," she wrote. "As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch."

Who will be performing?

Janelle Monáe, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo will perform at the march in Washington. They'll be joined by Toshi Reagon, Samantha Ronson, Emily Wells, DJ Rekha, MC Lyte, St. Beauty, Beverly Bond, Alia Sharrief, DJ Rimarkable, Amber Coffman, the Indigo Girls, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Climbing PoeTree.

Angela Davis, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa Harris-Perry, Michael Moore, Amanda Nguyen and Van Jones will speak at the event.

Can I sing along?

Yes, with the help of a chant by Fiona Apple and new song from Pat Benatar. Apple's tune Tiny Hands has one simple refrain: “We don’t want your tiny hands anywhere near our underpants.”

Benatar's first new song in more than a decade will hit iTunes and more Friday. Titled Shine, the song will be available for purchase for $0.69, a reference to the gender wage gap, and proceeds will benefit a nonprofit supporting young women entering public service careers.

What about the after-parties?

Funny or Die is throwing an official after-party Saturday night called Laugh. Dance…then Get to Work!, benefiting Planned Parenthood at the 9:30 Club in Washington. Tickets are sold out. The night will feature The National, Tig Notaro, Sleater-Kinney, Janeane Garofalo, Phoebe Robinson of 2 Dope Queens, Samantha Ronson, Ted Leo, X Ambassadors’ Sam Harris, Casey Wilson, June Diane Raphael & Morgan Walsh and Ronna & Beverly. Senators Al Franken and Cory Booker are also scheduled to attend.

The National will also join Common at 9:30 Club Thursday night for Show Up!, a concert benefiting Planned Parenthood.

(© 2017 WUSA)