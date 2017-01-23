What Trump's executive order means for your health insurance

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Vice President Mike Pence looks on at the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2017. / AFP / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JIM WATSON, This content is subject to copyright.)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - On President Trump's first day in office he took action against the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, as promised. He signed an executive order to "minimize the economic burden of the Affordable Care Act pending repeal." The two-page order did not repeal the law, but it could weaken it.

There are three big things that will affect you: your coverage, subsidies and that fine if you're not enrolled. As of now you are still going to be covered, and you will still have subsidies to make health care more affordable. But the fine if you don't have insurance could go away.

President Trump wants Health and Human Resources (HHR) to "waive, defer, grant exemptions from or delay parts of the law that puts a financial burden on the states, individuals or healthcare providers." Parts of the law like the individual mandate that says every person must have insurance or face a tax penalty.

Under the Obama administration's interpretation of the Affordable Care Act there were few reasons, like homelessness or domestic abuse, that a person could be exempt from the tax penalty. Trump's administration wants the HHR Secretary to interpret this part of the law loosely and exempt more uninsured people from the penalty.

If Obamacare is repealed and not replaced the subsidy to help cover premium costs could disappear. That means if your premium is $300 and you only pay $100 under Obamacare you could have to pay $300 again.

You will not lose coverage because of the executive order. Alliance Insurance Company owner, Christopher Cook, says insurance contracts are effective through the end of the year.

"So I think we all need to take it as a wait and see approach and kind of do business as the current regulations are for now," Cook said. "There's no other choice at this point and time."

Cook said your insurance policy is a contract between you and your provider that is effective through Dec. 31. There's not much Mr. Trump could do to change that, he said.

"The then President Obama took over five years to craft the Affordable Care Act, to get it in place," Cook said. "Repealing it will be done more swiftly, replacing it will be more difficult to me."

