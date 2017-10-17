What does 'spurious' mean? The word, defined, after John McCain's powerful speech

(USA TODAY) -- On Monday, Arizona Sen. John McCain gave a powerful speech where he blasted the rise in "half-baked, spurious nationalism."
The comment drew lots of users to Google, curious about one thing: what does spurious mean?
Let's save you a Google search. There are a couple ways to define spurious, according to Merriam-Webster. Here's what they are:
"Outwardly similar or corresponding to something without having its genuine qualities."
"of falsified or erroneously attributed origin"
"of a deceitful nature or quality"
The common words associated with spurious, the dictionary finds, are false or forged. Basically, McCain is warning of fake nationalism.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs