What does 'spurious' mean? The word, defined, after John McCain's powerful speech

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 6: Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks with reporters ahead of the weekly party luncheons in the U.S. Capitol September 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein, 2017 Getty Images)

(USA TODAY) -- On Monday, Arizona Sen. John McCain gave a powerful speech where he blasted the rise in "half-baked, spurious nationalism."

The comment drew lots of users to Google, curious about one thing: what does spurious mean?

Let's save you a Google search. There are a couple ways to define spurious, according to Merriam-Webster. Here's what they are:

"Outwardly similar or corresponding to something without having its genuine qualities."

"of falsified or erroneously attributed origin"

"of a deceitful nature or quality"

The common words associated with spurious, the dictionary finds, are false or forged. Basically, McCain is warning of fake nationalism.

