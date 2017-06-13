WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions appearing before Senate Intel. Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives to testify during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 13, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions is preparing for sharp questions from his former Senate colleagues about his role in the firing of James Comey and his Russian contacts during the campaign. They will also ask about his decision to recuse from an investigation into possible ties between Moscow and associates of President Donald Trump.



The public testimony Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee should yield Sessions' most extensive comments to date on questions that have dogged his entire tenure as attorney general and that led him three months ago to step aside from the Russia probe.



Lawmakers for weeks have demanded answers from Sessions, particularly about meetings he had last summer and fall with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

