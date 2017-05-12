WHAS
Trump warns Comey that he 'better hope' there are no 'tapes' of their conversations

ABC NEWS , WHAS 11:19 AM. EDT May 12, 2017

(ABC NEWS) -- President Trump took to Twitter today to warn former FBI Director James Comey that he "better hope" there are no "tapes" of their conversations "before he starts leaking to the press."

"James Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!" Trump tweeted.

The president appeared to be referring to accounts in the press that have raised questions about whether Comey told the president he is not under investigation.

In other tweets this morning, Trump defended his White House surrogates after multiple inconsistent statements from senior administration officials and White House spokespeople on the subject of FBI Director James’ firing.

Trump tweeted that “it is not possible” to expect “perfect accuracy” from the White House podium because he is a “very active president.”

He also floated the idea of cancelling the daily press briefings from the White House in favor of written statements “for the sake of accuracy.”

