Trump warns Comey that he 'better hope' there are no 'tapes' of their conversations

(ABC NEWS) -- President Trump took to Twitter today to warn former FBI Director James Comey that he "better hope" there are no "tapes" of their conversations "before he starts leaking to the press."

James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The president appeared to be referring to accounts in the press that have raised questions about whether Comey told the president he is not under investigation.

In other tweets this morning, Trump defended his White House surrogates after multiple inconsistent statements from senior administration officials and White House spokespeople on the subject of FBI Director James’ firing.

Trump tweeted that “it is not possible” to expect “perfect accuracy” from the White House podium because he is a “very active president.”

He also floated the idea of cancelling the daily press briefings from the White House in favor of written statements “for the sake of accuracy.”

As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

