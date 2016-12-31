WHAS
Close

Trump tweets New Year's wishes, 'including to my many enemies'

ABC NEWS , WHAS 8:58 PM. EST December 31, 2016

(ABC NEWS) -- President-elect Donald Trump today tweeted New Year's wishes "including to my many enemies."

His post, as usual with Trump's tweets, quickly received many replies from both supporters and opponents.

The president-elect will be spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He'll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories