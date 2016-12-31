Trump tweets New Year's wishes, 'including to my many enemies'

(ABC NEWS) -- President-elect Donald Trump today tweeted New Year's wishes "including to my many enemies."

His post, as usual with Trump's tweets, quickly received many replies from both supporters and opponents.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

The president-elect will be spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He'll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

