Trump rips 'disgraceful' court decision in immigration ban

Hours after firing his acting attorney general for refusing to defend his new immigration order, President Trump mocked his Democratic congressional critics Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images, © 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

President Trump took to social media Friday to continue attacking an appeals court decision against his proposed travel ban from seven Muslim countries.

"A disgraceful decision!" Trump tweeted.

LAWFARE: "Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statute." A disgraceful decision! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2017

Trump cited a law journal article criticizing an aspect of the ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which said the ban would violate the due process rights of travelers without a sufficient national security justification.

The author of the Lawfare article Trump cited, Benjamin Wittes, tweeted that the president distorted his argument.

You decide whether the POTUS is quoting me in context. Here's the article. For the record, I support the decision: https://t.co/MN3DUZDbXm https://t.co/FLagCBkAWr — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 10, 2017

The president did not outline his next step but indicated to reporters he would appeal the decision and continue pursuing the ban.

"We have a situation where the security of our country is at stake and it's a very, very serious situation, so we look forward ... to seeing them in court," Trump said right after the ruling. "We're going to win the case."





Copyright 2017 WCNC