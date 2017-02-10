Trump promises quick action after court ruling on travel ban

(Photo: Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) — President Trump said Friday that he would take action next week to strengthen border security in the wake of an appeals court ruling against his travel ban order, but he declined to say what that action might be.

Two administration officials said one option is rewriting the travel order to address the concerns raised by judges. They spoke on condition of anonymity because final decisions have not been made. Officials also noted that the administration could both revise the order and appeal the court's ruling.

"We'll be going forward and we’ll be doing things that will continue to make this country safe. It will happen rapidly," Trump said during Friday's news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House. "I feel totally confident that we will have tremendous security for the people of the United States. We will have extreme vetting, which is a term I developed early in my campaign, because I saw what was happening."

Trump failed to tip his hand on how he would respond to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Thursday. Among his options: appeal the ruling, fight it on the merits in a district court, ask Congress to draft a law, or rewrite the executive order that the court struck down.

Trump seemed uncomfortable addressing the issue at Friday's news conference, telling reporters it was off the topic of U.S.-Japanese relations before answering the question.

Trump's comments came the day after a federal appeals court in San Francisco refused his request to reinstate his executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven predominately Muslim countries.

USA TODAY