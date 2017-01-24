Senate panel approves Transportation Department nominee Elaine Chao

Elaine Chao (photo:AP)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- A Senate panel has easily approved the nomination of Elaine Chao to lead the Transportation Department.



Chao was labor secretary in President George W. Bush's administration and deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush. She is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and was known to many senators before President Donald Trump tapped her for his Cabinet.



Chao told senators during a hearing on her nomination this month that she hopes to "unleash the potential" of private investors to boost infrastructure spending.



She is expected to play a major role in Trump's effort to fulfill his campaign promise to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure investment. The administration is expected to release its infrastructure plan this spring.

