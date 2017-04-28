Sen. Paul: Confident US leaders not eager for war

Rand Paul

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- As the world waits to see how the situation in North Korea will play out, Senator Rand Paul insists US leaders are not eager for a military conflict.

The Kentucky Republican spent part of Friday at a roundtable with Louisville area insurance industry experts discussing the future of the Affordable Care Act. Afterward, when asked about the situation and rising tensions, he said he understood the importance of the strong words being used by President Donald Trump.

"I think the President’s message, at least from my perspective, is that North Korea needs to know that they need to act in a responsible way and acting in a reckless manner with nuclear weapons and with talking about confronting the united states is a terrible, terrible, could lead to a terrible outcome and they just need to be aware of that,” said Senator Paul.

The Kentucky Republican suggested that he’d be open to trade conversations with North Korea and that he’d rather hear talk from them about opening up to the free world than aiming nuclear weapons at the United States.

Senator Paul pointed to China’s key role in preventing a military confrontation adding that without China, North Korea has not power or food.

He insists that US Military leaders don’t want war.

"Everyone that I have spoken with realizes, that if there is a military confrontation with North Korea, we would win,” said Senator Paul. “We're a nation that has an enormous military, we would win, but we don't want a military confrontation. That is the message North Korea should get but they have to act in a responsible way."

When asked if he was felt more or less confident that there’d be a military conflict after his briefing at the White House, Senator Paul answered, “I felt more confident that these are somber, serious people who are not eager for war after the meeting."

