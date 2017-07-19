Sen. John McCain has brain tumor, doctors say

Sen. John McCain (Photo: KPNX)

(USA TODAY) -- Sen. John McCain's blood clot above his left eye is associated with a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma, according to a statement released Wednesday by Mayo Clinic.

The 80-year-old McCain, R-Ariz., underwent cranial surgery on Friday. He is reviewing treatment options with his family. Treatment could include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, according to the statement.

“Scanning done since the procedure (a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision) shows that the tissue of concern was completely resected by imaging criteria," the Mayo Clinic said in its statement. "The Senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options with his Mayo Clinic care team. Treatment options may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. The Senator’s doctors say he is recovering from his surgery ‘amazingly well’ and his underlying health is excellent.”

A written statement from McCain's office reiterated that the six-term senator, 2008 Republican presidential nominee and former prisoner of war in Vietnam is in "good spirits" as he recovers at his home in Arizona.

“He is grateful to the doctors and staff at Mayo Clinic for their outstanding care, and is confident that any future treatment will be effective," McCain's office said in the statement. "Further consultations with Senator McCain's Mayo Clinic care team will indicate when he will return to the United States Senate.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the following statement:



“John McCain is a hero to our Conference and a hero to our country. He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life. The entire Senate family’s prayers are with John, Cindy and his family, his staff, and the people of Arizona he represents so well.



We all look forward to seeing this American hero again soon.”

Meghan McCain, the daughter of John McCain, released the following statement on Twitter:

