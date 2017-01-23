President Trump signs 3 executive orders, pulls US from TPP

President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

(ABC NEWS) -- President Donald Trump signed three executive orders this morning, taking immediate action on at least one main campaign promise.

One executive order called for the U.S.'s withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, fulfilling a promise made on the campaign trail in a move he says will help American businesses.

"Great thing for the American worker, what we just did," Trump said as he signed that executive order at the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

The next executive order he signed was a hiring freeze on all federal workers "except for military," he said.

The final executive order of the morning was a reaffirmation of an existing law that bans federal funding for foreign nongovernmental organizations that promote or pay for abortions.

Trump previously said that he considers today his first "real" workday after Friday's inauguration, though he did do some business over the weekend. He made a trip to the CIA on Saturday, addressing members of the intelligence community, and then swore in his senior staff on Sunday.

In a video message two weeks after his election, Trump pledged that on "Day One" he would take the following actions:

Withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership

Cancel "job killing" restrictions on American energy

Institute a rule that for every new regulation put in place, two old ones should be eliminated

Ask the Department of Defense and chairman of the joint chiefs of staff to develop a plan to protect infrastructure from cyber attacks

Direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs

Impose a five-year ban on executive officials' becoming lobbyists after leaving the administration



Other White House officials tell ABC News that other executive actions could come related to a declaration of intention to renegotiate NAFTA, to immigration and to repealing the Affordable Care Act.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer will hold his first official press briefing with members of the press corps, after he blasted the media Saturday in his first press room statement, accusing news organizations of falsely reporting the size of crowds at the Jan. 20 inauguration and intentionally framing photographs to "minimize the enormous support" of those in attendance.

Copyright (c) 2017 ABC All Rights Reserved