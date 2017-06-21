Politico: Louisville political strategist turns down White House job

A view of the White House through a surrounding fence. (Photo: Associated Press)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Was Louisville political strategist Scott Jennings offered a job?

Politico is reporting the former George W. Bush and Mitch McConnell staffer was recently approached for a senior job in the Trump White House but declined the offer.

WHAS11 contacted Jennings who would not comment.

The well-known political strategist owns RunSwitch PR and has been a leading expert at WHAS11 on many occasions including election night special reports.

Jennings has been keeping busy lately, offering analysis on cable news shows.

