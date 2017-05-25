Manchester bombing: Pres. Trump orders probe of investigation leaks

(Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga, EPA)

MANCHESTER, England (USA TODAY) — President Trump ordered the Justice Department to probe alleged information leaks by U.S. officials regarding the deadly concert bombing investigation here after British authorities announced Thursday they would stop sharing intelligence due to leaks of confidential and sensitive details about the case.

"I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "There is no relationship we cherish more than the Special Relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom."

The decision to halt sharing information with counterparts in the United States comes after a series of revelations about the case that first surfaced in U.S. media including USA TODAY, such as the name of the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi.

Late Wednesday, TheNew York Times publishedimages of what appeared to be debris from the device used to kill 22 people at Manchester Arena following a performance by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande, a move that prompted a rebuke from Britain's National Counter Terrorism Policing unit.

"We greatly value the important relationships we have with our trusted intelligence, law enforcement and security partners around the world. These relationships enable us to collaborate and share privileged and sensitive information that allows us to defeat terrorism and protect the public at home and abroad," it said in a statement.

"When that trust is breached it undermines these relationships, and undermines our investigations and the confidence of victims, witnesses and their families. This damage is even greater when it involves unauthorized disclosure of potential evidence in the middle of a major counter terrorism investigation."

The BBC first reported that a decision was made to temporarily freeze disclosing details about the case with U.S. authorities. It said that there was "disbelief and astonishment across the British government" about the leaks to U.S. media, which they felt could compromise the investigation.

Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to raise the issue with President Trump at a NATO meeting in Brussels later Thursday.

Authorities identified Abedi, 22, who was born and raised in Manchester and has Libyan parents, as the suicide bomber in Monday night's attack. Authorities indicated he may have been part of a terrorist network intent on carrying out further deadly assaults in and around the Manchester area. He died at the scene.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The claim could not be verified.

Queen Elizabeth II visited the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday, meeting with staff and some of the attack victims. She toured the wards and spoke to medical staff. The hospital said 12 children were still being treated there.

"Her Majesty meets Evie Mills, aged 14, from Harrogate, her mum, Karen and dad, Craig at the hospital in Manchester," the Royal Family tweeted with a photo. And later: "Whilst at the hospital in Manchester, The Queen spoke to 12-year-old Amy Barlow, from Rawtenstall, and her mum, Kathy."

Police said eight men remain in custody following the attack Monday night. Police on Thursday continued to raid locations across the city, convinced the bombmaker could still be on the loose. Security services have warned the public that more attacks could be imminent.

About 1,000 soldiers were deployed Wednesday around the country as the terrorist threat level was raised to "critical" in the wake of the bombing.

Multiple bomb scares occurred across Manchester on Thursday, including in the suburb of Trafford where the army was called to an area near a college.

The search for accomplices has also extended to Libya. Abedi's younger brother and father were detained in Tripoli on Wednesday, and police arrested his older brother in Manchester earlier in the week.

Manchester and the rest of the U.K. held a minute of silence at 11 a.m. (5 a.m. ET) Thursday in remembrance of those who lost their lives or were affected by the attack.

Onyanga-Omara reported from London.

