Kentucky confident Trump will approve Medicaid request

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say they expect the Trump administration to approve the state's request to overhaul its Medicaid program.



It's been more than a year since Republican Gov. Matt Bevin first asked the federal government for permission to overhaul the program, which pays for the medical expenses of about one-third of the state's population.



Bevin originally said he thought the approval process would take a few months. But the presidential election, combined with multiple efforts in Congress to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law, have slowed things down.



Thursday, Deputy Medicaid Commissioner Veronica Cecil told lawmakers she is "very confident" the proposal will be approved.



Kentucky is one of five states with pending Medicaid proposals.

