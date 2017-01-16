Kentuckiana reacts as opinions grow in Trump/Lewis controversy

Donald Trump and John Lewis

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- There have been stern comments from both sides regarding President-elect Donald Trump's response to Georgia Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis said this weekend that he's not attending the Presidential inauguration because Trump's victory is “illegitimate."

Trump responded by tweeting that Congressman Lewis is "all talk and no action." A war of words amongst elected officials. WHAS11 took those exchanges to Louisville's most well attended Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Parade.

Toya Johnson, who lives in Louisville said, “Donald Trump, he's a liar he's a bigot and a racist. And I think when he told him he doesn't want to go to the inauguration...I think deep down he knows the truth.”

Shenita Rickman with Trinity Family Life Center says, “So many people are going through all kinds of things with our new presidency when honestly you have to clean up your own yard before we start worrying what's going on in someone else's yard.”

The Jefferson County Republican Party says Congressman Lewis was out of line.

“If you're an elected official, you're not immune to criticism, especially if you're going to make extremely irresponsible statements,” Executive Director Bryon Fisher said.

Fisher said he has tremendous respect for the longtime activist. But he asks from the local level, is it time for more Republican leadership.

“What has been accomplished for the African-American community really? What has 48 to almost 50 years of Democratic leadership accomplished for black Americans here?”

New York reporters caught up with Dr. King's oldest son who visited Donald Trump.

Martin Luther King III was asked what would be his father's message to the incoming president, he responded, “I think my father would be very concerned about the fact that there are 50 to 60 million people living in poverty and somehow we have to create the climate for all boats to be lifted.”

(© 2017 WHAS)