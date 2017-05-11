James Comey doesn't quibble with Trump's right to fire him

James Comey (Photo: Carolyn Kaster, AP)

(USA TODAY) -- A day after being abruptly fired by President Trump, former FBI Director James Comey released a statement Wednesday to his ex-colleagues saying he isn't "going to spend time" mulling the decision or how it was carried out.

Comey said he has long believed that the FBI director is subject to dismissal by the president. But some Trump critics were questioning the timing. It was revealed that Comey last week requested additional resources for the bureau's investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

The full text of Comey's letter can be read below:

To all: I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason, or for no reason at all. I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed. I hope you won't either. It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply. I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America. It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to doing the right thing. My hope is that you will continue to live our values and the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people will be safer. Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life. Thank you for that gift. Jim Comey

Just obtained First on CNN --- Comey writes farewell letter to his former staff and friends pic.twitter.com/Y0zy8NAo6J — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) May 11, 2017

