WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Here's what the government spending deal will and won't fund

Erin Kelly , USA TODAY , WHAS 12:33 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) — Congress will vote this week on a bipartisan bill that provides more than $1 trillion to fund the federal government through September and averts a shutdown at the end of this week.

The compromise, reached late Sunday and unveiled Monday, keeps spending within limits previously set by Congress with a twist — lawmakers increased a spending account set aside for combat operations that doesn't count against those limits. The bill would boost defense spending by $25 billion for the full 2017 fiscal year.

The House is expected to vote as early as Wednesday, with the Senate following quickly. Here's a look at the highlights of what is, and isn't, in the bill.

The bill includes:

  • $15 billion of a $30 billion request from President Trump for extra funding for defense programs and combat operations
  • $1.2 billion in additional funding for border security, which was part of a $3 billion request from Trump
  • Nearly $296 million to plug an emergency budget shortfall in Puerto Rico so that the U.S. territory will not run out of Medicaid funding this year
  • More than $1 billion for a permanent extension of health insurance benefits for retired union mine workers and their families
  • $8.1 billion in disaster relief for states hit hard by floods, wildfires and other disasters in 2015 and 2016, including California, Louisiana, North Carolina and West Virginia
  • $2 billion in additional funding for medical research at the National Institutes of Health
  • Year-round Pell grants to provide 1 million college students with an additional average award of $1,650 to help pay for tuition
  • $990 million in additional humanitarian aid to boost global famine-relief efforts
  • $68 million to reimburse New York law enforcement agencies for the costs of helping the Secret Service protect Trump and his family
  • $407 million in additional funds to fight wildfires
  • $100 more to fight opioid addiction

The bill does NOT include:

  • Trump's request for $1.4 billion to begin construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border
  • Trump's request to cut non-defense spending by $18 billion
  • Defunding Planned Parenthood
  • Extra funding to hire more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents
  • Restricting so-called sanctuary cities from receiving federal grants. These cities protect some undocumented immigrants from deportation.
  • Any provisions that would have undermined the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare
  • Dismantling consumer protections created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010

© 2017 USATODAY.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories