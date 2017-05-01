Here's what the government spending deal will and won't fund

GTY_pentagon_jef_130711_33x16_992.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

WASHINGTON (USA TODAY) — Congress will vote this week on a bipartisan bill that provides more than $1 trillion to fund the federal government through September and averts a shutdown at the end of this week.

The compromise, reached late Sunday and unveiled Monday, keeps spending within limits previously set by Congress with a twist — lawmakers increased a spending account set aside for combat operations that doesn't count against those limits. The bill would boost defense spending by $25 billion for the full 2017 fiscal year.

The House is expected to vote as early as Wednesday, with the Senate following quickly. Here's a look at the highlights of what is, and isn't, in the bill.

The bill includes:

$15 billion of a $30 billion request from President Trump for extra funding for defense programs and combat operations

$1.2 billion in additional funding for border security, which was part of a $3 billion request from Trump

Nearly $296 million to plug an emergency budget shortfall in Puerto Rico so that the U.S. territory will not run out of Medicaid funding this year

More than $1 billion for a permanent extension of health insurance benefits for retired union mine workers and their families

$8.1 billion in disaster relief for states hit hard by floods, wildfires and other disasters in 2015 and 2016, including California, Louisiana, North Carolina and West Virginia

$2 billion in additional funding for medical research at the National Institutes of Health

Year-round Pell grants to provide 1 million college students with an additional average award of $1,650 to help pay for tuition

$990 million in additional humanitarian aid to boost global famine-relief efforts

$68 million to reimburse New York law enforcement agencies for the costs of helping the Secret Service protect Trump and his family

$407 million in additional funds to fight wildfires

$100 more to fight opioid addiction

The bill does NOT include:

Trump's request for $1.4 billion to begin construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border

Trump's request to cut non-defense spending by $18 billion

Defunding Planned Parenthood

Extra funding to hire more Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents

Restricting so-called sanctuary cities from receiving federal grants. These cities protect some undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Any provisions that would have undermined the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare

Dismantling consumer protections created by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010

© 2017 USATODAY.COM