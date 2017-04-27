Frmr. Trump adviser under DOD investigation, had been warned not to take foreign payments

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (C) sits before U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold a joint press conference at the White House on February 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mario Tama, 2017 Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was warned by the Pentagon against receiving payments from foreign governments in 2014 after leaving the Defense Intelligence Agency, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., revealed today.

Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, released three documents on Flynn, including a letter from the DIA counsel's office in response to an inquiry from Flynn in October 2014.

The letter, a primer on ethics restrictions that apply to retired military officers, warned that Flynn was prohibited from receiving foreign payments without prior approval, under the emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

"The Pentagon's warning to Gen. Flynn was bold, italicized and could not have been clearer," Cummings said at a news conference today.

Flynn, who was President Trump's first national security adviser, was fired after it was discovered that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with a Russian official.

Cummings also revealed today that the Defense Department's inspector general has opened an investigation into whether Flynn sought permission to receive foreign payments, including payments in exchange for an appearance in Russia.

Another document, an unclassified letter from the Defense Intelligence Agency, indicates that the DIA "did not locate any records" relating to his receiving foreign payments or any records that he sought permission to do so.

"These documents raise grave questions about why Gen. Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon," Cummings said in a statement.

Cummings called on the White House to provide documents on Flynn requested by the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into him.

"There's obviously a paper trail," Cummings said.

A Pentagon spokesman confirmed that on April 4 the Defense Department's inspector general began an investigation into Flynn's alleged violations of the emoluments clause.

ABC News has reached out to Flynn's lawyer for comment.

ABC News' Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

© 2017 ABC News