Donald Trump Jr. posts purported emails arranging meeting with Russian lawyer

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- Donald Trump Jr. released what he says are screen grabs of the full email chain allegedly arranging the meeting between him and a Russian attorney who allegedly had damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The meeting took place at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, and was arranged by Rob Goldstone, an acquaintance of Trump's.

Trump posted a statement about the situation as well as three pages of emails between him and Goldstone, saying in the statement that he was doing so "in order to be totally transparent."

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

In the chain between him and Goldstone, Goldstone describes the lawyer as "The Russian government attorney" and her name is not listed in the emails.

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

The exchange appears to have begun on June 3, 2016, when Goldstone, a music producer and friend of Donald Trump Jr.’s, reached out to the then-candidate's eldest son. Goldstone appears to reference one of his clients, Emin Agalarov, in the email. Emin Agalarov is a singer from Azerbaijan who is the son of a wealthy businessman, Aras Agalarov.

"Emin just called and asked me to contact you with something very interesting," Goldstone wrote on June 3, according to the screen grab.

"The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with his father Aras this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father," Goldstone wrote, according to the screen grab.

"This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump - helped along by Aras and Emin," Goldstone allegedly continued.

