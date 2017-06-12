Court largely upholds block on Trump's revised travel ban

President Donald Trump prepares to welcome President Klaus Iohannis of Romania to the White House for a "working visit" June 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

(ABC NEWS) -- President Trump’s second travel ban proposal is still being largely blocked by the courts after the latest decision was handed down today.

The Ninth Circuit decided to uphold in large part the injunction on the second iteration of the travel ban, according to the ruling.

This revised version of the executive order proposed keeping people from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

A temporary restraining order was placed on this iteration back in March.

"The president must make a sufficient finding that the entry of these classes of people would be 'detrimental to the interests of the United States,'" today's ruling states.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit today ruled unanimously that the president’s overhauled travel ban “exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress,” under federal immigration law, because the executive order did not contain “a sufficient justification to suspend the entry of more than 180 million people on the basis of nationality.”

The Hawaii court injunction, which found that the executive order likely ran afoul of the establishment clause of the Constitution, prohibited the administration from enforcing the two core provisions of the policy: a 90-day suspension of entry from nationals of six designated countries and a 120-day suspension of refugee admissions.

The Ninth Circuit, however, did narrow the injunction to allow the administration to go forward with provisions of the executive order impacting an internal review of vetting procedures.

All three of the judges on the Ninth Circuit panel were appointed to the bench by President Bill Clinton.

