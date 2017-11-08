Congressman walks out of moment of silence after Texas church shooting

U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu took to Facebook Live to announce his stance on gun control. (Photo: Facebook, Custom)

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu (D-California) said he chose to walk out of a moment of silence honoring the Sutherland Springs mass shooting victims in the House of Representatives.

He announced on Facebook Live Monday that he decided to do this because he can no longer be silent on demanding that lawmakers take action on gun control.

"My colleagues are doing a moment of silence in the House of Representatives chambers. I respect their right to do that, and I myself have participated in many of them, but I can't do this again. I've been to too many moments of silence. In just my short career in Congress, three of the worst mass shootings in United States history have occurred. I will not be silent," Lieu said in the video.

He urged lawmakers to pass gun safety legislation as soon as possible, including "a universal background check law" and a "ban on assault rifles."

