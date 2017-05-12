Comey declines to testify before Senate panel

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey testifies during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, Custom)

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- Former FBI Director James Comey has declined an invitation to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next week.



That's according to an aide to the committee's chairman, GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.



The committee had hoped to hear from Comey in closed session following his abrupt firing this week by President Donald Trump.



The Intelligence Committee is in the midst of a broad investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties with Trump's campaign.

© 2017 Associated Press