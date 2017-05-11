Close AP Sources: White House to launch commission to investigate voter fraud and suppression Associated Press , WHAS 9:54 AM. EDT May 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST AP Sources: White House to launch commission to investigate voter fraud and suppression © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS The latest challenge in social media for parents Nomophobia Jeffersonville officer held at gunpoint Brooke celebrates her 1st Mother's Day Anderson made deal to get out of jail early Local businesses help Portland Festival Mike Brown Sr. to visit Louisville T.G. talks scattered showers and storms Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in local Kroger 'Gray death' opioid can kill with single dose More Stories Another million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Louisville May 11, 2017, 8:47 a.m. Double the joy for my first Mother's Day May 10, 2017, 9:22 p.m. Mike Brown Sr. to visit Louisville May 11, 2017, 4:38 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs