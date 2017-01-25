McIntosh pleads guilty in Longmeyer case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A surprise guilty plea in court may have some Kentucky Democrats breathing a sigh of relief tonight. It will most likely bring an end to the bribery case that had some questioning whether top elected officials would eventually surface as having involvement.

Before court today we did not know who was pleading guilty only that it was connected to the Tim Longmeyer case.

Samuel McIntosh admitted guilt to four counts of bribery and one count of mail fraud.

McIntosh owned the marketing research firm MC Squared.

Acting United States Attorney Carlton Shier IV said this brings to light the final of the three key players in the case.

"There are certain aspects of the investigation that are still ongoing, but this is, this is sort of the final, the third and final major player in the Longmeyer investigation as it relates to the Kentucky Employees Health Program,” Shier said after court.

McIntosh admitted that his company received work funded by KEHP that Longmeyer helped to secure for MC Squared.

$854,000 was then given to a man named Larry O'Bryan who funneled it back to Longmeyer who made campaign contributions.

"We have no information at this point that indicates any of the candidates knew the source of the contributions,” said Shier.

Also pleading guilty today was Anna Menges, the former marketing and advertising director at Baptist Health.

She admitted to taking a $1250 bribe from McIntosh following a phone survey that his company was contracted to perform by Baptist Health.

The US attorney said detectives learned of the Menges and McIntosh kickback during the Longmeyer investigation but it was otherwise unrelated to the Longmeyer case.

Both Menges and McIntosh will learn their sentence in April.

