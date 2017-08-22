McConnell, Trump at odds? New report sheds light

US President Donald Trump is seated for a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (L) and House Speaker Paul Ryan, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGAN (Photo: MANDEL NGAN)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – More trouble in the Trump administration?

Senator Mitch McConnell hasn’t spoken to the president in weeks and is privately saying he doesn’t think Donald Trump can save his presidency.

Senator McConnell’s office disputes those assertions made in a New York Times article published Tuesday night that’s making headlines.

The article says a feud with a mutual resentment and sometimes outright hostility is complicated by the fact that President Trump chose Senator McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao as his transportation secretary.

According to the Times, angry phone calls and private bad-mouthing have turned into open conflict.

Senator McConnell’s press spokesman pointed out that the two have spoken in the past weeks and that’s been reported by other media.

He was just in Louisville Monday with the treasury secretary meeting on a shared goal with the president – tax reform.

