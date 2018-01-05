Mayor's Communications Director, Chris Poynter, accepts new private sector position

Louisville Seal (Photo: WHAS)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - Mayor Greg Fischer announced Friday that his office’s Communications Director, Chris Poynter, has accepted a new position with the Brown-Forman Corp. as Public Relations and Partnership Manager for Woodford Reserve.

Mayor Fischer said Poynter, who served on his first mayoral campaign before taking the top Communications job in 2011, “has been an invaluable strategist and leader on my team, as well as a friend.

“From responding to media calls to planning world-class events, Chris’ talent and creativity showcased the best our city has to offer,” the Mayor said.

“He will be deeply missed, but I am excited for him and his new opportunity to help grow our city’s signature industry," Mayor Fischer added. "He has built a great team, and I am confident they will continue serving Metro’s communications needs well.”

Poynter said, “It has been an honor serving Mayor Fischer and the people of Louisville. The city is on a tremendous trajectory, and I was honored to play a small role in that."

In his new role, Poynter will oversee public relations and partnerships for Woodford Reserve, with a particular focus on the new partnership with Woodford Reserve as the presenting sponsor of The Kentucky Derby.

Last year, Poynter was named the 2017 Communicator of the Year by the National Association of Government Communicators for his communications and special events efforts during the week following the death of Muhammad Ali, a week that put Louisville in the global spotlight.

Jean Porter, who currently serves as Deputy Communications Director and helps run the day-to-day operations of the office, will become the Communications Director.

Prior to her current role, Porter worked for 31 years at The Courier-Journal, as a reporter, copy editor and in management.

