Marsy's Law passes Ky. House

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A measure to help protect crime victims in Kentucky is now just one step away from becoming part of Kentucky's Constitution.
Marsy's Law passed the Kentucky House this afternoon.
Under the proposal, victims would be guaranteed the right to know about court proceedings, the right to be present at hearings, and the right to have a voice at those proceedings.
Kentucky voters will decide in November whether to add it to the state Constitution.
