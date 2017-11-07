Man denied marriage license weighing candidacy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A gay man who was denied a marriage license by a Kentucky county clerk says he is seriously considering running against her for re-election in 2018.



David Ermold and his now-husband David Moore were refused a marriage license by Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in June 2015, shortly after a U.S. Supreme Court decision effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. A video of their experience was viewed by millions online.



Ermold and Moore were one of many couples to sue Davis. Their case is still pending.



An attorney for Davis told The Associated Press she will seek a second term. Ermold said he believes he could win, but he is concerned about raising money for his first run for public office.

