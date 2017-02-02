Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A roar of applause echoed through the historic Baxter Community Center in Louisville’s Russell Neighborhood. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer smiled commenting that even he was surprised at the overwhelming ovation.

That moment of applause was the loudest during Mayor Fischer’s 7th State of the City Address. The Louisville Democrat was in the process of commenting on immigration having cited that the city’s “foreign born” population had doubled every decade since 1990, he described it as a point of pride.

“The fact is that a great city must be a global city,” Fischer said. “And we need people who can help us think, work, connect and compete globally.”

The remarks, while not naming President Donald Trump, appeared to take direct aim at the Commander in Chief.

Days earlier, several thousand Louisvillians gathered to rally against the recent change in US immigration policy.

“The dialogue in our country around immigrants has taken a reckless turn in the past months,” said Fischer. I spend a lot of time talking with our foreign born brothers and sisters and you can only imagine what they tell me now. They're afraid. Their children are afraid. They're shaken to their core about talk of religious registries, bans and deportations."

The audience at the State of the City Address primarily included members of the Rotary Club. But in a city known as hometown to “The Greatest”, the response should not have come as a surprise. Last summer the world turned to Louisville as the city hosted an emotional funeral for Muhammad Ali. The celebration of life was seen as a uniting moment for many as tens of thousands filled the streets to pay respects to the great boxer.

But the immigration talk was just a portion of his roughly 30 minute address that focused on economic and construction victories like 23 new hotels and completions of the Parklands at Floyd’s Fork.

But while Mayor Fischer spoke of achieving “a level of prosperity unlike anything in recent memory,” he admitted that prosperity it has not been spread evenly across Louisville.

“Different neighborhoods are rising at different rates, in different ways. Some are struggling in critical areas, like education,” Mr. Fischer said.

The speech was held inside the Baxter Community Center, a landmark in the Russell Neighborhood. Mayor Fischer hopes that it will become the most high tech of local community centers when a 7-year project is completed that will bring $29.5 million in federal grants to revitalize the neighborhood.

"And together, as one community, we'll transform Ninth Street from a divide into a bridge,” the Mayor said as the crowd erupted in applause.

The Mayor announced a public health initiative during his State of the City Address as well. Mr. Fischer said he will ask the Louisville Metro Council to add e-cigarettes and hookah on the smoke free ordinance. Council President David Yates suggested that they will take a serious look at the proposal.

“I think everything that we do, you have to make sure there's a balanced approach,” said Council President Yates. “So the purpose of our committees would be to get the businesses in, make sure we have open discussions, talk about ways we can move forward together. Make sure you're providing health for our constituents but also making sure that Louisville can be a place where businesses can thrive.

There’s no word on when the e-cigarette and hookah legislation will be considered.

