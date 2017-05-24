Louisville leaders unaware of Bevin's anti-violence plan

Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Many local leaders say they have no idea what Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is planning to announce next week when he pitches a plan to turn the tide on a rising murder rate.

Monday, on Facebook, the Governor promised of a plan is coming and he’ll announce details next week. So far, the details are not being shared with those you'd think he'd typically involve in the process.

We've reached out to approximately two dozen local religious, community and political leaders to see what role they may play, none have yet heard from Governor Bevin.

Pastor Jerry Stephenson has campaigned for the Governor and testified for Mr. Bevin’s school choice legislation but he's not worried that the Governor has yet to contact him.



"The last thing that he wants to do is come out here with a great big old plan… then not have a way to implement it”, said the Pastor of Midwest Church of Christ. “I think he ought to hold it close to his shoulders for a little bit until he has a plan he can talk to us about.”

Grateful that Governor Bevin is getting involved, Pastor Stephenson has faith and a plan of his own to beautify neighborhoods and increase engagement which he hopes to bring to his Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition next week.

UofL Professor Doctor Ricky Jones is more hesitant to believe that the Governor is on to something.

"I don't have great faith that he has something of any substance to offer, but I pray that I'm wrong,” said Dr. Jones. “And if he does have something of substance to offer, of course, I would help him or anybody else who can help to change the course that we're on, most definitely. I think any reasonable person would."

Both men have great differences in their political ideologies but agree on two things; the violence in Louisville is out of control and one answer will not likely solve the problem.

"It takes prayer and action,” insisted Pastor Stephenson. “We've got a lot of praying going on, it's time to get some action from the faith community.”

“I don't think that anybody knows all of the answers, one. I don't think there is a short-term answer,” Dr. Jones insisted. “This is a long-term, complex problem that we're trying to deal with in an ADD society that always seeks quick fixes. We need education overhaul, we need political and financial reinvestment, we need more cultural understanding, we need a level of truth that folks are not used to in American institutions or individually right now.”

He added, "There are a whole host of things that we have to do that I think are generational, they're not something that's going to change next week".

While we await details from the Governor, the question on the minds of many tonight is will we, next week, be a step closer to a solution?

