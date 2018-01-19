Local politicians react to government shutdown

Congress passes stopgap measure to avoid government shutdown. (AP)

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) - In the wake of the government shutdown announced late Friday night, local politicians are coming forward to discuss the ramifications of such a move.

Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth said in part, "This GOP dysfunction has prevented Congress from enacting a full year budget deal, disaster relief, resources to address the opioid epidemic, full funding for children's health insurance and community health centers, protections for DREAMers, and other top priorities for American families."

U.S. Senator of Indiana Joe Donnelly released a statement reading in full:

"The most basic duty of Congress is to fund the federal government, and I voted to keep the government running. I am incredibly disappointed Congress failed to prevent a shutdown. Like in 2013, I'm going to work with my colleagues in a bipartisan manner to reopen the government, and I will donate my take-home pay during the shutdown to charity in Indiana."



