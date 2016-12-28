LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- We witnessed a presidential election unlike any other. A new majority headed to Frankfort. A come-from-nowhere win in the Indiana governor’s race and decisions that could have implications on your life for years to come. Below is a look at some of the local political “winners and losers” for 2016.

Winners

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: History will judge whether it was a good or bad idea, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s most controversial political move of 2016 has already had a huge impact. His decision to prevent hearings on President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland, may have been what put Donald Trump over the top in his bid for the White House. Forget accusations of Russian meddling. Forget, as the mainstream media argued, the “angry white voter”. There were plenty of voters who couldn’t stomach Donald Trump but voted for him because they did not want Hillary Clinton to choose the next US Supreme Court Justice. Now Mitch McConnell is poised to be an architect for the Trump agenda in 2017.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear: One of his deputies is headed to prison for something that did not happen during his time in office and an employee has accused the AG’s office of sex discrimination. Attorney General Andy Beshear’s year was filled by battles with Governor Matt Bevin and the “Bevin vs Beshear” feud that has seen too many names and headlines to begin repeating here. But Andy Beshear is in the “Winner” column because he did just that at the Commonwealth’s highest court, against Bevin’s attorneys, in the higher education budget cuts case (the Governor explained that this wasn’t a “failure” during his year-end news conference because those cuts are in this year’s budget). After University of Louisville’s accreditation was placed on probation, Beshear’s warnings appeared valid. He took those warnings to court where he lost a lower court decision but is pressing for an appeal to the Kentucky Supreme Court. While the legislature may act before AG Beshear gets his day at the high court, he’s the only Kentucky Democrat with victories against Bevin in 2016.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin: How can Bevin and Beshear both be on the “Winners” list? Here’s how: “Super Majority”. While Attorney General Andy Beshear fought and beat Governor Matt Bevin in the Supreme Court, Governor Bevin may have the last laugh as 2017 rings in. Kentucky Democrats turned to running against Matt Bevin in their effort to hold their slim majority in the House of Representatives, it failed by historic proportions. Now with a majority in the State Senate, Super Majority in the State House and Governor Matt Bevin in office, Kentucky republican lawmakers have a clear path to instituting the change Bevin ran upon in 2015.

Kentucky State Representative-elect Attica Scott: She upset an incumbent in a primary and will become the first African-American woman in the Kentucky House of Representatives in two decades. Representative-elect Attica Scott is a unique voice, just follow her on Twitter and you’ll see she holds little back. Her outspoken comments read like very few of the opinions of others in her Democratic Party. The certainty for 2017? Representative Scott will make history. The uncertainty for 2017? Will it be for making waves or making change? Scott’s KY Dems not only lost control of the House for the first time in nearly a century, they’re now a “Super Minority”. Representative-elect Scott was already looking at limited power being a freshman lawmaker. House Speaker-elect Jeff Hoover has vowed to work with democrats citing mistreatment by outgoing Speaker Greg Stumbo as unstatesmanlike. But the test for Scott in 2017 will be whether she’s willing and able to work with those who have stark ideological differences (this includes members of her own party). Attica Scott may, in time, become a powerful figure in Frankfort just for the fact that she’s a unique voice. But the number’s game alone is going to make 2017 a real challenge.

Indiana Governor Mike Pence: He’s the Vice President-elect but, up until his selection by Donald Trump, political analysts were wondering whether Indiana’s Governor was going to win re-election. Dropping from the race in July to join the “Trump Train” was a big win for Governor Mike Pence and his Indiana GOP. Pence has seen his stock soar to new heights with some considering him the top Republican candidate the next time his party needs a presidential candidate. The next four years will do more to determine the future of Mike Pence, but considering he was staring at an “L” for more than half of the year, a heartbeat away from the Presidency is a heck of a way to start 2017

Kentucky State Representative Jim Wayne: His decision to end the political sideshow that was Speaker Stumbo’s House Investigator Committee on Executive Actions may have been the final nail in Stumbo’s career, but Representative Jim Wayne is in the winner’s column for something that has nothing to do with politics. Representative Wayne was unopposed on the ballot this year but he’s been fighting a foe the past two years where the stakes are much higher. His victory there is his most important yet. Wayne fought and beat cancer of the larynx and lymph nodes. The disease not only threatened his political career, but it nearly killed him. Wayne faces a future as a leading member of the new “Super Minority” in 2017. While there are no promises in that effort, just seeing him on the House floor draw bipartisan praise.

Losers

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes: The scuttlebutt in Frankfort, before November 8, included talk that a Hillary Clinton win would lead to bigger and better opportunities for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes. She earned a speaking spot at the Democratic National Convention after crisscrossing the Commonwealth with her longtime mentor and friend, but Hillary Clinton’s trouncing at the hands of Kentucky voters means two things: Secretary Grimes is not headed to DC and the road to the Governor’s seat in 2019 is a bit more difficult. Let’s be clear, just like everyone else on the Winners and Losers list, Alison Lundergan Grimes has stated that she’s focused on her current job and not the next political contest. But you’d be fooling yourself if you did not think video and pictures of Lundergan Grimes with Hillary and/or Bill Clinton is cued up and ready to be edited by anyone she might face on the Republican ticket.

Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo: The only bigger “Loser” of 2016 may be former Indiana Senator Evan Bayh. Kentucky House Speaker Greg Stumbo was a political force. Speaker Stumbo was feared and hated by many Kentucky Republicans (and feared by many in his own party who felt his wrath). His power was unquestionable, that’s what put him at the top of this list for 2016. Not only did Speaker Stumbo oversee a time in which his party lost control of the House for the first time in nearly a century, Stumbo lost his own reelection bid. In a post-election interview, he told me that he’s keeping his monogrammed “Speaker” boots. Walking tall in defeat, you would not expect less from a guy with his history or reputation.

Senator Evan Bayh: The lesson every political candidate needs to learn from Evan Bayh in 2016 is; if you’re ever asked your home address, know it. The former Democratic US Senator jumped into the race at the last minute. His party had a nominee but feared polling was a sign that Baron Hill could not beat Republican Congressman Todd Young. Bayh’s family political legacy was attractive to his party, his roughly $10 million dollar war chest was absolutely intoxicating to those who knew cash would be a key part of turning this red seat blue.

Kentucky State Representative Denny Butler: His move from the Democratic Party to Republican Party happened in 2015, but 2016 would judge that decision. Kentucky State Representative Denny Butler stood by the convictions of his party switch. The former LMPD officer said he felt party leadership, including Speaker Greg Stumbo, refused his request to audit the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund (KLFPF). Newly elected Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon agreed to Butler’s request. The audit revealed that Representative Butler’s concerns were warranted, money had been swept from the fund following a tax hike and there was questionable spending taking place. Butler represented a district that has nearly 2 times the number of democratic voters than republicans. In the end he would lose by 259 votes (less than a half of a percent). While most would consider this a “loss”, Butler sticks by his decision and sees the insight into KLFPF as having been worth the risk.

Kentucky Representative-elect Dan Johnson: It’s tough to argue how most anyone can win an election, but still be on the 2016 Loser list. That explains why the “L” column is weighed much more heavily “D” than “R” in this election year. But it’s not difficult to argue for placing Dan Johnson here this year. The Bullitt County Republican unseated a democratic incumbent to help his party take a Super Majority in the Kentucky House of Representatives. But even his own party called for him to drop from the race. Controversy engulfed Johnson, who also leads his Heart of Fire Church, after Facebook postings came to light that included pictures of the President and First Lady with ape-like features. Johnson was called “racist” and those postings and more lead to statements condemning the candidate. Dan Johnson vowed to stay in the contest and beat Representative Linda Belcher by 156 votes. The questions for 2017 include; how do Republican leaders respond to Dan Johnson now that he’s in Frankfort? Can he find a way of working with those who despise his win? Can those who despise his win find reason to work with him? As a freshman lawmaker, he would typically have limited power anyhow. But unless leadership recruits democrats, Dan Johnson could be a deciding “Super Majority” vote.