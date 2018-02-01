still life in a casino (Photo: DanComaniciu)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky lawmakers have faced a dilemma—solve the pension crisis with a reform plan they still haven't seen, with billions in funding the commonwealth does not currently have. Some think that'll finally deal them a winning hand in their effort to expand gaming."

For the better part of the past two decades, lawmakers have spun their wheels pitching casino gaming in Kentucky.

They do so in even years because passing it in Frankfort would send it to voters for a ballot measure during general election years.

The bill with bipartisan support in the house and senate, sponsors claim, would bring a quarter of a billion dollars in revenue each year.

Lawmakers would still have to determine how many casinos the state would allow and where.

Those backing the bill count Kentucky license plates at casinos in surrounding states and scratch their head at why Frankfort is so late to this game.

"I find it incredible that we as a state don't understand that we can't be an island. We have to be casino friendly and we have to have vision,” Sen. Dan Seum (R) said.

"It gives us new revenue we do not have now and frankly that's why I’m involved in this because I don't gamble but I’m very aware of the pension issue. Some have brought up the morality issue, and frankly I think that horse has left the barn,” Rep. Jerry Miller (R) said.

Rep. Miller argues that's because the lottery has expanded its operations. He also claims polls show 60 to 90 percent of Kentuckians finally want a chance to vote on it and get the debate out of Frankfort and into the ballot box.

