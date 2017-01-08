Kentucky Republicans pass 7 bills in one day

(Photo: WHAS)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Governor Matt Bevin says, by Monday, he will sign into law all seven bills that passed the General Assembly Saturday.

The rare Saturday session saw all of the priority Republican bills sail through their final votes.

House Bill 1 (PDF: Vote History) will make Kentucky a “right-to-work” state, which means employees are no longer forced to join unions if they work in a union shop.

House Bill 2 (PDF: Vote History) will require a woman undergo an ultrasound before having an abortion.

House Bill 3 (PDF: Vote History) repeals Kentucky’s prevailing wage. Prevailing wage refers to the minimum wage set for some classifications of positions for work on state contracts.

Senate Bill 3 (PDF: Vote History) makes the pensions of all former and current state lawmakers available to anyone filing an open records request. Currently, that information and state pension information for other workers is kept private.

Senate Bill 5 (PDF: Vote History) bans abortions beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Senate Bill 6 (PDF: Vote History) prevents unions from collecting dues without written consent of an employee.

Senate Bill 12 (PDF: Vote History) restructures the University of Louisville board of trustees. The 17 member panel will be scrapped to make room for a new 10 member board. Those members will be nominated. Governor Matt Bevin will select new trustees who must be confirmed by the Senate.

“They actually got a lot done," said Governor Matt Bevin of the legislature. “Tremendous amount. Seven substantive, meaningful, impactful, generationally changing bills.”

Governor Bevin praised Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker Jeff Hoover. Both men said they worked for months to orchestrate this historic week. Never before in the Commonwealth of Kentucky had the General Assembly passed bills and sent them to the Governor during the first week of a session.

There was added incentive for Republicans to act this year. For the first time in Kentucky history, the GOP controlled the House, Senate and Governorship.

"For people who wonder what does good governance look like? I mean, the people who voted for change, they got it," insisted Governor Bevin. “They're getting it and they're getting a sense of urgency and purpose that has not existed for a long time."

Mr. Bevin would not say when he will sign the bills but did say he plans to file all seven on Monday. When asked whether they will become law on Monday, Bevin responded, “That is correct.”



The Governor said he intends to hold ceremonial signings of all seven bills to celebrate with all of the people who made each bill a success.