Ky. pension reform bill is expected soon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Both the Senate President and House Speaker pro tempore told WHAS11 a pension reform bill is close. Some suggest it could be announced early next week.

Senate President Robert Stivers blamed part of the delay on the system being bogged down with multiple parts of bills.

RELATED: Bills proposed to balance pension crisis

Governor Bevin suggested it's time for lawmakers to focus.

House Speaker pro tempore, Oldham County's David Osborne, said it’s hard to predict when a bill will be filed but he's confident that a deal can be reached.

Leadership in both chambers were scheduled to meet Feb. 2 to discuss the issue.

© 2018 WHAS-TV