Ky. Lawmakers take up ‘'Marsy's law''

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky lawmakers are taking up “Marsy's law” in Frankfort.

Senate Bill 3 would create a crime victim's bill of rights and ensure crime victims are treated fairly, that they have rights to voice their feelings in the judicial process and to be present in hearings.

The law also would give victims the right to be made aware of upcoming hearings or changes in their offender’s status.

Kentucky is one of 14 states that does not provide victims with constitutional protections.



