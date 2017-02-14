Ky. lawmakers consider criminal justice reform

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – It was unlike anything you’d expect in Frankfort, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin standing arm-in-arm with the ACLU while smiling and promoting a piece of legislation both supported.

The moment took place during a news conference to announce Senate Bill 120, legislation that will reform The Commonwealth’s criminal justice system.

The politically diverse group behind SB120 shows a unique bipartisanship we don't often see in Frankfort.

“The reality is, it is a remarkable piece of legislation in terms of the impact it will have on people's lives immediately out of the gate,” Governor Matt Bevin said.

Sponsored by Republican Senator Whitney Westerfield, Senate Bill 120 is aimed at lowering the number of Kentuckians who return to prison by creating options for rehabilitation.

"We just want to make sure that, if you've done what we've asked you to do in Kentucky prisons that when you get out, we've offered a path to success for you to take advantage of,” the District 3 Republican said. “You've got a job. You've got a support structure. You've got sobriety."

Senator Westerfield suggested that a committee could begin hearings on the legislation as early as Thursday. The plan removes bans on felons applying for state occupational licenses, gives probation and parole more flexibility when punishing offenders, creates drug treatment programs and opens the door for jobs and job training.

It could even lead to private industry opening a factory inside prison walls, said Governor Matt Bevin. That program would need federal approval but, according to supporters, wages earned by prisoners could pay for prison costs, taxes, restitution and child support as well as be saved for a prisoner to use after getting out.

A Politically diverse group including the ACLU, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Bluegrass Institute and Center for Economic Policy as well as Protestant and Catholic organizations worked for a year on SB120.

We asked the Governor and Kate Miller of the ACLU whether this work should offer hope to Kentuckians? In a time when many feel stuck in the middle of two sides who talk “at” instead of “to” each other, could lead to other breakthroughs beyond criminal justice reform?

Kate Miller answered first describing “low hanging fruit” as the focus during the start of discussions.

"We established where we already had consensus and, when it comes to justice reform, that's pretty easy to do," she said.

Governor Bevin admitted that this was a far from perfect plan, but called it a monumental step in the right direction with more additions possible in the next few years.

“There is no solution that we will come up with in this town that will perfectly solve any given issue”, the Governor said. “However, we are making good progress starting with low hanging fruit but there’s a whole lot more fruit left on the tree.”

