2017 House committee

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It’s one thing both Republicans and Democrats in Frankfort seem to agree on: the University of Louisville Board of Trustees situation is a fiasco.

Lawmakers believe a stroke of the pen by Governor Matt Bevin will resolve the problem.

There were passionate opinions in a House committee hearing on Friday, Jan. 5, where--for the first time--we heard the plan that would remove the board and restructure it.

The hearing was the last move before a final vote.

The Senate president admits that the UofL bill may not be what Governor Matt Bevin wanted but he insists that the governor will accept it.

(Sen. Robert Stivers, (R)Kentucky Senate President) “The governor just wanted us to codify his reorg… we didn’t do that because that would have just left one board in place. We got rid of both boards… started over… take the chalk board and wipe it clean,” Sen. Robert Stivers, (R) Kentucky Senate President, said.

Stivers described Senate Bill 12 to as changing the UofL Board of Trustees from 17 to 10 members. The members would be nominated then chosen by the governor but the Senate would confirm any new members.

The bill was introduced in a Senate committee late Thursday to the frustration of some Senate Democrats who say they had not had the chance to read the bill before the hearing.

Stivers called that criticism a “red herring” then took his case to the next hearing. This time in front of a House committee.

“I for the life of me, I don’t’ know why we are playing this game of political chicken with SACS when we really don’t have to,” Rep. Rick Rand said.

Democrats questioned whether the accreditation agency overseeing UofL was guaranteed to approve of this plan. Stivers insisted he thought they would and responded to those questioning whether the decision needed to be made now and not later in the session after SACS could offer its input.

“I would ask, truly do you not believe this board was dysfunctional? …do you continue to have a board that is not legally constituted making the decisions?” Stivers said.

His argument was that the issues surrounding the Trustees were preventing a search for a University President, that along with a Republican-controlled committee meant easy passage in committee pushing the plan to a full House vote Saturday morning.

If the bill is signed by Governor Bevin this weekend it will still take roughly another month before new trustees are added to the board because lawmakers will leave the capitol for a recess until February.