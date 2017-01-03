Ky. General Assembly begins as GOP takes control of House

Jan. 3, 2017; Members of the Kentucky House of Representatives hold their hands up during a swearing-in ceremony in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Republican Jeff Hoover has said he will not treat members of the minority party the way he felt some were treated when his party was not in power.

Tuesday, he addressed a body that included nearly one-third of new members from a seat of power unlike any in the history of the Commonwealth.

Roaring applause welcomed Hoover, a little hardware adjustment would wipe away the name of the former House Speaker and usher in a new majority.

As new lawmakers took their oath, loud cheers echoed throughout the chamber.

This was to be a day of celebration for Republicans and Democrats seeing the fruits of their campaign labor.

“It is my intent to do all that I can do to be responsive and inclusive of every member in the legislative process,” Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Ky., said.

But the new speaker would address the question and concern simmering beneath the smiles of this day.

“Those in the minority party, we know full well the position that you are in we’re well aware of the many feelings of uneasiness and the uncertainty that you are experiencing,” he said.

Speaker Hoover called for the campaigning to end and the governing to begin, calling on lawmakers to expect disagreement that may be strong at times but refuse to become “disagreeable”.

He challenged both sides of the aisle.

“When we return home to our districts, the question we have to ask ourselves is not what did we do for the majority party – it’s not what did we do for the minority party, [it’s] the question that each of us must answer as we walk through those doors – answer in a clear conscious is, what did we do for the people of Kentucky,” he said.

Rocky Adkins was the longtime House Majority Leader. He called being named minority leader a bittersweet moment.

“Well I take Speaker-elect Hoover at his word as you know he and I have worked together in this chamber for many, many years he as minority leader and me as majority leader and we’ve always had a good relationship we’ve always communicated well, we’ve always shot straight with each other have we had fierce debates on this floor and gotten after each other? Sure, that’s part of the process,” he said.

The first bill filed in the house was “right-to-work” legislation something Republicans have pushed for that limits the power of labor unions.

It could be the first test of how willing Republican leaders are to hear from Democrats who have vowed to fight it.