Ky. AG calls Carroll allegations ''serious''

Julian Carroll

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Kentucky's top prosecutor commented Tuesday, July 25th, 2017, on the allegations against State Senator and former governor, Julian Carroll.

According to an investigation by cable news station Spectrum News, Carroll groped and propositioned a man for sex acts in 2005.

That man reportedly took his case to state police in 2005 and the case was closed later that year.

Since the allegations surfaced, the democratic caucus has removed Carroll as minority whip and have asked him to resign from the Senate.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear called the allegations serious.

"What I know is that Kentucky State Police not only investigated back in 2005, but they took it to a prosecutor and since then, my understanding is Kentucky State Police have been reviewing the file for the past seven months before turning it over in an open records request. So I would hope if there needs to be a broader investigation, that they've already started it, if not finished it,” Beshear said.

Senator Carroll has not publicly commented on the allegations.

