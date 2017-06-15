WHAS
Ky. AG Beshear: Gov. Bevin to alter executive order on education board

WHAS 10:51 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

(WHAS11) – Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear said he will be giving Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin a chance to rescind and modify his executive order on state education boards.

On June 7 Beshear said he would be taking legal actions if Bevin did not withdraw the order.

Beshear had given the governor seven days to do so and on late Wednesday, June 14, Bevin sent a letter to Beshear saying he would alter the order by Friday.

“My hope is that the goveornor has reviewed the Constitution and Kentucky law, and has realized he does not have ‘absolute authority’ over independent state boards,” Beshear said, in a statement.

Beshear said he would wait until Friday before taking any legal action but would be ready to defend the constitution after Friday.

