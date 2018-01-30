Kentucky's health secretary launches congressional campaign

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson (Photo: Kentucky.gov)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's top-ranking health official, who led the state's effort to impose the nation's first-ever work requirements on Medicaid, has resigned from Gov. Matt Bevin's administration to challenge the state's only Democratic congressman.



Vickie Yates Brown Glisson filed Tuesday as a Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, which covers most of Louisville. The seat is held by U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth. Glisson announced her candidacy shortly before the filing deadline for this year's elections.



Glisson is the secretary for Kentucky's Health and Family Services Cabinet, which oversees the state's Medicaid program. Yarmuth was first elected to Congress in 2006. He has been a staunch advocate for former President Barack Obama's health care law and has easily won his re-election campaigns.



Two other Republicans have filed for the seat - Mike Craven and Rhonda Palazzo.

