Kentucky Supreme Court to hear UofL case in August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in a lawsuit pitting the Republican governor against the state's Democratic attorney general.



The court will hear arguments on Aug. 18 about whether Gov. Matt Bevin has the authority to abolish and replace the boards of trustees at public universities.



Last year, Bevin abolished the board of trustees at the University of Louisville and replaced it with a new board. Attorney General Andy Beshear sued, arguing Bevin's order was illegal. A state judge agreed with him, and Bevin appealed.



The state legislature then passed a law in January making Bevin's changes permanent. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case anyway. The high court fast-tracked the case by bypassing the Court of Appeals.

