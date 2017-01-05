Kentucky Senate passes 20-week abortion ban

Tablet with the text Abortion on the display (ThinkStock) (Photo: Zerbor)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The measure sailed to passage on a 30-6 vote Thursday in the Republican-led chamber. It now goes to the House, where new Speaker Jeff Hoover has predicted it will win overwhelming support.

Supporters of the bill say the proposed 20-week ban in Kentucky is based on the assertion that fetuses can feel pain at 20 weeks. Opponents characterize that as scientifically unsound.

Sen. Brandon Smith, the bill's lead sponsor, says the legislation would make exceptions to the 20-week ban when the mother's life is in danger.

Abortion opponents who had their legislation blocked for years gained the upper hand when Republicans won control of the House in last year's elections.

