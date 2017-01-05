Kentucky Senate OKs lawsuit review panel bill

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -- The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill that would create panels of medical providers to review the merits of lawsuits against doctors or health care institutions.



Republicans have long pushed for the legislation. The measure passed the GOP-led Senate on a 23-13 vote Thursday. It now goes to the House, where its prospects are considerably improved with Republicans now in control of the chamber.



The bill would create independent panels of medical experts to review medical malpractice claims. The panels would issue non-binding opinions within six months.



The bill's sponsor, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, says the process would not limit or deny plaintiffs' access to the courts. A review panel's medical opinion report would be admissible in court.



Sen. Perry Clark said the panels would "delay and hinder" the legal process.