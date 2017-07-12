Kentucky official to testify before Congress about opioids

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary will testify before Congress about the nation's opioid epidemic.



John Tilley is scheduled to testify before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations for the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. Tilley is one of several state officials scheduled to testify at the hearing that begins at 10 a.m.



Tilley is a former Democratic state representative who resigned to join Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.



More than 1,400 people died in Kentucky last year from drug overdoses. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid more powerful than heroin, contributed to nearly half of those deaths.



A new state law that went into effect last month limits prescriptions of opioid painkillers to three days, with some exceptions.

