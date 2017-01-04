FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican House Speaker says it is likely the state legislature will meet on Saturday to pass the first bills of the year.
Speaker Jeff Hoover said passing the bills so quickly would "make a statement" that Republicans are serious about getting things done. Bills that could be voted on Saturday include banning mandatory union membership, repealing the prevailing wage law, requiring a woman to have an ultrasound before undergoing an abortion and banning all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Lawmakers opened the 2017 session on Tuesday. They normally take the first week to organize themselves before returning to work in February. But this year, Republicans appear willing to take advantage of their majority to push through priority bills that have died in previous sessions.
Kentucky legislature 'likely' to meet Saturday, speaker says
